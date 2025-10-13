Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.90 on Monday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

