Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $57,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 728,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 8.5%

ON stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

