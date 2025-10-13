Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.