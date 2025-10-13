Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $54,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.75 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

