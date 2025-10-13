Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13,791.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,492 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $326.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $337.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

