Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 534.6% during the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:IT opened at $239.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.43.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.56.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

