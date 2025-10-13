DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.