Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.93 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

