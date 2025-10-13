Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

