KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $225.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.02 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

