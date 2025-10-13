Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $616.15 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.