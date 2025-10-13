Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

