Conning Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4%

ETR stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

