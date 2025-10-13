LRI Investments LLC Sells 290 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

LRI Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $147,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,781,000 after acquiring an additional 771,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $93,529,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE HWM opened at $183.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

