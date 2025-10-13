Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.