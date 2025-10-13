Entergy Corporation $ETR Stake Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $95.19 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

