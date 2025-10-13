Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

