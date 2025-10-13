Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after buying an additional 77,363 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 898,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,942,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $127.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $131.30.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

