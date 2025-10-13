DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

