DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 386 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CGMU opened at $27.31 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

