Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,240,763,000 after buying an additional 925,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $554,893,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,355,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,117,000 after buying an additional 601,088 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $65.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.