The Trade Desk $TTD Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

