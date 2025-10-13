Ameren Corporation $AEE Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Ameren by 600.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.