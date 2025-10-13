Baker Hughes Company $BKR Holdings Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 6.0%

BKR stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

