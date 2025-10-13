Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HP by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in HP by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 370,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

