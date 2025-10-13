Dynamic Financial Group Has $503,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Dynamic Financial Group lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 478.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $556.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.15. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $571.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

