Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.2%

Hershey stock opened at $192.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,289.28. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $175.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.