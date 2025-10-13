Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

