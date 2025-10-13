RHS Financial LLC Has $413,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

