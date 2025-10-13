Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of PSX opened at $127.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

