Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $86.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.