Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8%

IJH opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

