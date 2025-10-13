Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after buying an additional 436,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

