Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 436,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of USMV opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

