McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

