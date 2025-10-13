M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DIVB opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $934.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.