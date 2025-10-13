RHS Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

