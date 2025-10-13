Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 342,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 248,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

