McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $294.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.