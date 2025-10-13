Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

