MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $137.47 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

