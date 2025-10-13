Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 16,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.25) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.63.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

