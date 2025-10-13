Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 340,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 180,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

