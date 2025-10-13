Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.55. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

