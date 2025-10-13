Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $861,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

