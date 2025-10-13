Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.