Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF $IVES

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF alerts:

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVES opened at $32.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $820.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.74. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.