W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $30,194,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $29,923,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth $24,030,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.47%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

