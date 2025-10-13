Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,110,000 after buying an additional 857,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5%

CARR opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

