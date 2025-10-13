Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harrow (HROW)

Harrow (NASDAQ: HROW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2025 – Harrow had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Harrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

9/29/2025 – Harrow had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Harrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Harrow had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Harrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Harrow had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Harrow had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Harrow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2025 – Harrow was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2025 – Harrow had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

